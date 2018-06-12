English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
VHP Men Uproot Steel Gate Near Taj Mahal, Say it Blocked Way to Temple
The incident took place barely 350 metres away from the monument’s West gate, a high security zone, and caused panic among tourists.
File photo of Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the modern Seven Wonders of the world.
Lucknow: Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) created a ruckus near the Taj Mahal on Tuesday as they staged a protest against a newly installed steel gate, which they said blocked one of the routes to a 400-year-old Siddheshwar temple.
The incident took place barely 350 metres away from the monument’s West gate, a high security zone, and caused panic among tourists.
Frames were being fixed for installing the steel gates and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) at the West Gate of the Taj Mahal by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) when the right-wing activists arrived at the scene, raised slogans and removed one of the gates. They were armed with iron rods and were accompanied by members of the Siddheshwar Mahadev temple committee.
ASI has lodged an FIR against 20-25 people under sections 147 (riots) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and section 7 of the CLA Act for damaging public property, circle officer of Taj Mahal security, Prabhat Kumar said.
VHP officer bearer, Ravi Dubey, one of the five people named in the FIR, threatened to uproot the gate again if it was reinstalled.
“ASI blocked the way to the Mandir, that’s why we were protesting. How can anyone block the way to a temple? We had informed ASI officials beforehand but they did not pay heed to our requests. We cannot let this happen at any cost,” he told News18.
Additional city magistrate Garima Singh, who also reached the spot, has admitted that the protesters flouted norms and such kind of protests should not have happened in the area.
Also Watch
The incident took place barely 350 metres away from the monument’s West gate, a high security zone, and caused panic among tourists.
Frames were being fixed for installing the steel gates and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) at the West Gate of the Taj Mahal by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) when the right-wing activists arrived at the scene, raised slogans and removed one of the gates. They were armed with iron rods and were accompanied by members of the Siddheshwar Mahadev temple committee.
ASI has lodged an FIR against 20-25 people under sections 147 (riots) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and section 7 of the CLA Act for damaging public property, circle officer of Taj Mahal security, Prabhat Kumar said.
VHP officer bearer, Ravi Dubey, one of the five people named in the FIR, threatened to uproot the gate again if it was reinstalled.
“ASI blocked the way to the Mandir, that’s why we were protesting. How can anyone block the way to a temple? We had informed ASI officials beforehand but they did not pay heed to our requests. We cannot let this happen at any cost,” he told News18.
Additional city magistrate Garima Singh, who also reached the spot, has admitted that the protesters flouted norms and such kind of protests should not have happened in the area.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return