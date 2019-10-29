English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
VHP Official's Car Set on Fire by Unidentified Persons in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Probe on
The incident took place on October 27 night at VHP district president Amit Gupta's residence and a case has been registered at the New Mandi police station.
Representative Image.
Muzaffarnagar: The car of a district-level Vishva Hindu Parishad functionary was set ablaze by unidentified persons here, police said on Tuesday. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators, they said.
The incident took place on October 27 night at VHP district president Amit Gupta's residence and a case has been registered at the New Mandi police station, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said. Police are investigating the matter.
