VHP Says Seers will Light Diyas at Ram Temple on Diwali, Ayodhya Admin Says No Activity beyond SC Mandate
VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the seers of Ayodhya will go inside the Ram Mandir and light up diyas before the deity.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Ayodhya: The VHP on Saturday said that seers will light 5,100 earthen lamps at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site on Diwali but the district administration asserted no religious activity beyond the Supreme Court's mandate on the issue will be allowed.
VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the seers of Ayodhya will go inside the Ram Mandir and light up diyas before the deity.
He also said a delegation of seers will meet Faizabad Divisional Commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is the authorised person in-charge of the disputed land by the Supreme Court.
When asked about the matter, Mishra said, "Any type of new tradition will not be allowed at the disputed site. Only those religious activities will be allowed which are permitted by the apex court."
According to the apex court's order of January 7, 1993, any type of religious activity is prohibited inside the disputed site except the chief priest performing only routine prayers of the deity including offering of food.
Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest, claimed "Diwali is always celebrated at the Ram Janambhoomi shrine by lighting up 51 diyas in the temple."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- Priyanka Chopra is in Awe of Husband Nick Jonas as He Dances on Her Song Pink Gulabi Sky, Watch Video
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference