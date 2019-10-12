Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

VHP Says Seers will Light Diyas at Ram Temple on Diwali, Ayodhya Admin Says No Activity beyond SC Mandate

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the seers of Ayodhya will go inside the Ram Mandir and light up diyas before the deity.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
VHP Says Seers will Light Diyas at Ram Temple on Diwali, Ayodhya Admin Says No Activity beyond SC Mandate
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18

Ayodhya: The VHP on Saturday said that seers will light 5,100 earthen lamps at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site on Diwali but the district administration asserted no religious activity beyond the Supreme Court's mandate on the issue will be allowed.

VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma said the seers of Ayodhya will go inside the Ram Mandir and light up diyas before the deity.

He also said a delegation of seers will meet Faizabad Divisional Commissioner Manoj Mishra, who is the authorised person in-charge of the disputed land by the Supreme Court.

When asked about the matter, Mishra said, "Any type of new tradition will not be allowed at the disputed site. Only those religious activities will be allowed which are permitted by the apex court."

According to the apex court's order of January 7, 1993, any type of religious activity is prohibited inside the disputed site except the chief priest performing only routine prayers of the deity including offering of food.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest, claimed "Diwali is always celebrated at the Ram Janambhoomi shrine by lighting up 51 diyas in the temple."

