VHP Seeks Death Penalty in Bajrang Dal Activist’s Murder, Calls it ‘Rarest of Rare Crime’

A day after the arrest of three in Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sought the death penalty for the accused, and called it “rarest of the rare crime”.

The VHP also said it will stage a protest in every district of Karnataka tomorrow against Harsha’s murder.

Alok Kumar, international working president of VHP, told News18, only the death sentence in the case can put an end to such crimes in the country.

“Just because someone has a different ideology, you kill the person. This is rarest of the rare crime,” Kumar said.

The RSS affiliate said it will keep an eye on the progress of the police investigation and has also decided to up the protest until all accused are arrested. The organisation has also demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court.

“If Muslims keep doing what they are doing, then we won’t be able to tell how the Hindu community is going to react and we won’t be responsible for whatever will get unleashed then,” said Kumar while stating that murdering a person on the basis of an ideology and religion won’t be tolerated anymore.

Elaborating on why he is aghast with the violence by a certain community, Kumar further said, “It is out right to support or protest against any religious faith as Muslims are in a habit of commenting on Lord Rama, Krishna, Ramayana and Mahabharata. We have faced such attacks in the past as well and haven’t backed down.

Harsha was killed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district leading to a procession in the town that saw vehicles set on fire. Tension prevailed in the district after his murder. The police are struggling to maintain the law and order situation amid threats of more protests if all the accused weren’t arrested.

