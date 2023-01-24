After days of registering protests against the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, right-wing organisations like Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have decided not to oppose the film anymore.

Speaking to News18, Surendra Jain, joint general secretary of VHP, said that the Censor Board has done what was needed and there’s no requirement for a protest now.

The VHP functionary said that the issue raised by the organisation has been addressed — to unlink the association of saffron colour with the lyrics of a song.

“The Censor Board has done its bit and disassociated the colour with the words like ‘Besharam Rang’. Our objections have been acted upon. So, we have decided not to protest against the film any longer,” he added.

This decision has also come against the backdrop of Prime minister Narendra Modi’s comment against a particular BJP leader making remarks about Pathaan. The PM suggested that leaders should refrain from passing comments on films or indulging in unfruitful activities like focusing energies on criticising movies.

Last weekend, Shah Rukh Khan called up Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after an attack on a theatre where Pathaan was scheduled to be released. Sarma said that he assured the actor that no such incident will take place and it was the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.

