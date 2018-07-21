GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
VHP to Form 'Gau Raksha Dal' in Dakshina Kannada to Check Cow Thefts

VHP Mangaluru division president Jagadsih Shenava said increasing cattle theft and the alleged "failure" of the police in nabbing the culprits had prompted them to form the squads.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2018, 9:23 PM IST
Mangaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has decided to form 'Gau Raksha Dal' in every village in coastal Dakshina Kannada district to keep a check on theft and transportation of cattle, a VHP functionary said on Saturday.

VHP Mangaluru division president Jagadsih Shenava said increasing cattle theft and the alleged "failure" of the police in nabbing the culprits had prompted them to form the squads each of which would comprise ten members.

The 'Dal" would keep vigil on the illegal transport of cattle during night and stop all suspected vehicles carrying cattle and hand over the culprits to police once they were caught, he said.

The VHP had to take such a stand as the police had "utterly failed to check the rampant illegal cattle transportation in the district, Shenava said.

He claimed that heads of cattle were being stolen from cowsheds by some people brandishing swords and other weapons at owners during night.

As many as 21 heads of cattle were stolen from Moodushedde village alone in a month, he said.

Shenava said police should invoke the Goonda Act against illegal cattle transporters instead of portraying Hindu activists as "moral police."

A rally would be held from Vamanjoor in the district to Moodushedde on July 26 jointly by the VHP and Bajrang Dal against cattle slaughter and the "failure" of authorities to prevent illegal cattle trade, Shenava said.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
