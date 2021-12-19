VHP To Launch Campaign Against Religious Conversion

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kolkata, Dec 18: The VHP will launch a campaign against religious conversion from December 20 to 31 in the country, its national joint general secretary Surendra Jian sid on Saturday. Jain, who was speaking to reporters, demanded a law against forced interfaith marriages and for denying benefits due to Dalits and Hindu tribals who convert to other faiths.

He claimed that large-scale conversion had taken place during the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. “We are in talks with Centre. This is not a political issue. We urge both the central and state governments, belonging to whichever parry, to stop forcible conversion by Muslim and Christian preachers," the VHP leader added.

