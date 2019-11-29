VHP to Not Observe 'Shaurya Diwas', to Light Diyas in Ayodhya After SC Ruling Paves Way for Ram Temple

Lucknow: After the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling paved way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to depart from its tradition of observing ‘Sahruya Diwas’ on December 6 -- the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition -- and instead will light diyas to mark the day.

“Since the top court has given the verdict in favour of the Ram Mandir, we have decided to mark the day by lighten diyas across the temples of Ayodhya,” said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma.

The VHP, along with its affiliate organisations has been observing Shaurya Diwas on December 6 every year since the Babri Masjid was demolition on this day in 1992.

Before the SC ruling, both VHP and the RSS had decided to not take out any celebratory marches if the verdict came in favour for the Ram Temple.

This decision was taken in the RSS coordination committee meeting that was attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s core group was also a part of the meeting, as were the heads of other RSS affiliates. The RSS in a statement, had appealed to everyone to “respect the verdict, whichever way it comes” and to “maintain peace and harmony” across India.

The Supreme Court pronounced in a historic judgment on November 9 had said that a temple be constructed for Hindus on a 2.77-acre site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town, which has been the epicenter of India's biggest communal wrangle, while allotting Muslims alternative land to build a mosque.

