News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

VHP Workers Stage Demonstrations, Seek Reopening of Temples in Maharashtra

Representational Image (AP)

Representational Image (AP)

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has said that places of worship would not be reopened at present in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday staged protests across Maharashtra demanding that temples be reopened. In Nagpur, VHP workers staged demonstrations outside 11 temples, said Govind Shende, an officer bearer of the organization.

"You have opened malls, markets and even liquor shops.What is the problem with temples?" he asked.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has said that places of worship would not be reopened at present in view of the coronavirus pandemic.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...