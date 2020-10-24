VHP Workers Stage Demonstrations, Seek Reopening of Temples in Maharashtra

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday staged protests across Maharashtra demanding that temples be reopened. In Nagpur, VHP workers staged demonstrations outside 11 temples, said Govind Shende, an officer bearer of the organization.

"You have opened malls, markets and even liquor shops.What is the problem with temples?" he asked.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has said that places of worship would not be reopened at present in view of the coronavirus pandemic.