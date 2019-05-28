English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vice Admiral Atul Jain to Take Charge of Eastern Naval Command on My 30
He will take charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh.
Picture for representational purpose.
New Delhi: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will take charge of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Thursday, an official said Tuesday.
Vice Adm Singh will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff after incumbent Navy Chief Sunil Lanba retires on May 30.
