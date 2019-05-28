Take the pledge to vote

Vice Admiral Atul Jain to Take Charge of Eastern Naval Command on My 30

He will take charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will take charge of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Thursday, an official said Tuesday.

He will take charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh.

Vice Adm Singh will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff after incumbent Navy Chief Sunil Lanba retires on May 30.
