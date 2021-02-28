india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar New Chief of Western Naval Command
1-MIN READ

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar New Chief of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command. (Image: PRO Defence Mumbai)

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command. (Image: PRO Defence Mumbai)

He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, who served at the helm of this premier command since January 2019, and who retired after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, a Navy release said.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command. He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, who served at the helm of this premier command since January 2019, and who retired after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, a Navy release said.

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1983. The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at a function here, it added.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:February 28, 2021, 17:32 IST
Loading...