Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar New Chief of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar on Sunday took over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command. He succeeded Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, who served at the helm of this premier command since January 2019, and who retired after an illustrious career spanning 40 years, a Navy release said.

At a ceremony held at HQWNC, the CinC inspected a Guard of Honour & later laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh monument.VAdm R Hari Kumar, an alumnus of NDA was commissioned into service on 01 Jan 1983. He specialised in Gunnery & has commanded five warships including #INSViraat. pic.twitter.com/77bh5LPLeu— PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) February 28, 2021

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned in the Navy on January 1, 1983. The ceremonial handing over of the baton took place at a function here, it added.