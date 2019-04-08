LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Vice Admiral Vimal Verma Moves Armed Forces Tribunal For Being 'Overlooked' as Next Navy Chief

Vice Admiral Vimal Verma is senior to Vice Admiral Karambir Singh who has been selected by the government to take over as the next Navy chief after present chief Admiral Sunil Lanba retires on May 30.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Vice Admiral Vimal Verma Moves Armed Forces Tribunal For Being 'Overlooked' as Next Navy Chief
File photo of Vice Admiral Vimal Verma.
New Delhi: Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Vice Admiral Vimal Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal seeking to know why he was overlooked as the next navy chief despite being the senior-most in the line of command, official sources said Monday.

The government last month named Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as next chief of the naval staff, succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba who retires on May 30.

The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior-most eligible officer to the post.

Vice Admiral Verma is senior to Singh and was among the contenders for the top post.

Sources said Vice Admiral Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal in the national capital to
know why the government ignored his seniority.

His petition is likely to be taken up Tuesday, they said

Besides Verma, the other contenders for the Navy Chief post included Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the source said.

While appointing the Army Chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by the seniority.
