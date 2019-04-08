English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vice Admiral Vimal Verma Moves Armed Forces Tribunal For Being 'Overlooked' as Next Navy Chief
Vice Admiral Vimal Verma is senior to Vice Admiral Karambir Singh who has been selected by the government to take over as the next Navy chief after present chief Admiral Sunil Lanba retires on May 30.
File photo of Vice Admiral Vimal Verma.
Loading...
New Delhi: Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command Vice Admiral Vimal Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal seeking to know why he was overlooked as the next navy chief despite being the senior-most in the line of command, official sources said Monday.
The government last month named Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as next chief of the naval staff, succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba who retires on May 30.
The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior-most eligible officer to the post.
Vice Admiral Verma is senior to Singh and was among the contenders for the top post.
Sources said Vice Admiral Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal in the national capital to
know why the government ignored his seniority.
His petition is likely to be taken up Tuesday, they said
Besides Verma, the other contenders for the Navy Chief post included Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the source said.
While appointing the Army Chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by the seniority.
The government last month named Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as next chief of the naval staff, succeeding Admiral Sunil Lanba who retires on May 30.
The government made the selection following a merit-based approach and did not go with the tradition of appointing the senior-most eligible officer to the post.
Vice Admiral Verma is senior to Singh and was among the contenders for the top post.
Sources said Vice Admiral Verma has approached an armed forces tribunal in the national capital to
know why the government ignored his seniority.
His petition is likely to be taken up Tuesday, they said
Besides Verma, the other contenders for the Navy Chief post included Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, FOC-in-C of Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and FOC-in-C of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, the source said.
While appointing the Army Chief in 2016, the government did not follow the long-held tradition of going by the seniority.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor on Repeating Clothes: Haven't Earned Enough to Splurge on New Outfits
- Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Actor
- International Space Station is 'Like Gym On Earth', Filled With Bacteria: New Study
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: After India, Now Parents in The UAE Demand a Ban on The Battle Royale Game
- Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Expensive MPV in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results