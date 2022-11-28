CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Vice President Dhankhar to Visit Bengal, Tripura Tomorrow
1-MIN READ

Vice President Dhankhar to Visit Bengal, Tripura Tomorrow

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 28, 2022, 17:19 IST

Kolkata, India

Sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport. (Twitter @jdhankhar1)

Dhankhar, as Bengal Governor, remained in headlines quite often as he was at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over various issues

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also the former governor of West Bengal, will visit Kolkata on November 29. This is his first visit to Kolkata after he took charge as the Vice President of India.

He will visit Tripura on Tuesday and will be felicitated by the state government. He is also supposed to visit Tripureswari Temple. In the evening, he will visit Kolkata and will offer his prayers at Kalighat.

Dhankhar, as Bengal Governor, remained in headlines quite often as he was at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over various issues. The  ruling Trinamool Congress used to attack Dhankhar, saying he was working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport.

Speaking to News18, a TMC leader said: “He is now in an important constitutional post and we welcome him in Bengal. His tenure as Governor will obviously be remembered everywhere.”

CV Ananda Bose, who was appointed as West Bengal’s 21st Governor on November 17, is likely to meet Dhankhar and welcome him at the airport.

Read all the Latest India News here

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa

first published:November 28, 2022, 17:04 IST
last updated:November 28, 2022, 17:19 IST