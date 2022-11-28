Vice President Dhankhar to Visit Bengal, Tripura Tomorrow

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was also the former governor of West Bengal, will visit Kolkata on November 29. This is his first visit to Kolkata after he took charge as the Vice President of India.

He will visit Tripura on Tuesday and will be felicitated by the state government. He is also supposed to visit Tripureswari Temple. In the evening, he will visit Kolkata and will offer his prayers at Kalighat.

Dhankhar, as Bengal Governor, remained in headlines quite often as he was at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over various issues. The ruling Trinamool Congress used to attack Dhankhar, saying he was working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, sources say that the West Bengal government representatives will receive Dhankhar at the airport.

Speaking to News18, a TMC leader said: “He is now in an important constitutional post and we welcome him in Bengal. His tenure as Governor will obviously be remembered everywhere.”

CV Ananda Bose, who was appointed as West Bengal’s 21st Governor on November 17, is likely to meet Dhankhar and welcome him at the airport.

