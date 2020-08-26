INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vice President Naidu Lauds Man Who Won 'World's Fastest Human Calculator' Title

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash. (Credit: Twitter/ ANI)

Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash. (Credit: Twitter/ ANI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday praised Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the "world's fastest human calculator" title.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Share this:

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday praised Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash for winning the "world's fastest human calculator" title.

Prakash clinched the first-ever gold for India in the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad held in London recently, the vice president noted. Prakash (20), is from Hyderabad.

"He has done India proud. My best wishes to him for all future endeavours," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The tweet was posted with the hashtag 'Human Calculator'..

.

Next Story
Loading