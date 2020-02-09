Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » India
1-min read

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Birth Anniversary of Saint-poet Ravidas

"A strong proponent of peace and harmony, Guru Ravidas spread the message of love and oneness through his teachings," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vice President Naidu, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Birth Anniversary of Saint-poet Ravidas
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, saying he worked to bring a positive change in society.

"A strong proponent of peace and harmony, Guru Ravidas spread the message of love and oneness through his teachings," Naidu wrote on Twitter.

For a positive change in the society, he emphasised the spirit of harmony and brotherhood, which is equally relevant today, the prime minister said in his Tweet.

"His education based on justice, equality and service will continue to inspire people in times to come," Modi said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram