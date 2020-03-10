Vice President Naidu, PM Modi Greet Nation on Holi

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Holi, saying let the festival break barriers that divide people.

"This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together," Naidu tweeted.

"This festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy," the vice president said.

Greeting people on the festival of colours, Modi hoped that it brings happiness in the lives of all people of the country.

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, Modi and several top BJP leaders skipped ‘Holi Milan’ events to avoid public gatherings.

Rashtrapati Bhavan also did not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.