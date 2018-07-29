GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vice President Naidu Visits Hospital to Enquire About Karunanidhi's Health

The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vice President Naidu Visits Hospital to Enquire About Karunanidhi's Health
Vice President Naidu visits ailing DMK President Karunanidhi in Hospital (Credits: News18)
Loading...
Chennai: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday, visited a private hospital to inquire about the health condition of DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

Naidu said doctors informed that Karunanidhi's condition was stable.

"Visited Kaveri Hospital and met former Chief Minister Thiru Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Met his family members and doctors and inquired about his health. Doctors said he is stable. Wish him a speedy recovery," Naidu tweeted.

Last night, the hospital had said, "Karunanidhi's health condition continues to remain stable with ongoing active medical support. He is continuously being monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors in the ICU."

The 94-year-old DMK president, who is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure.

Besides Naidu, TMC leader Derek O'Brien also visited the hospital.

"I came here on behalf of the TMC and Mamata Banerjee. I met M K Stalin and Kanimozhi and enquired about Karunanidhi's health," he said.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...