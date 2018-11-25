Vice President, PM Attend Dinner Hosted by CJI on Constitution Day Eve

Attended the dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day Celebrations. Delighted to have met and interacted with Chief Justices from neighboring countries. #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/xJ6JLXNihH — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 25, 2018

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attended a dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day.Chief justices and judges from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, who are here to attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) conference, were also present.Naidu posted pictures of the event on Twitter, in which he can be seen with Modi and CJI Ranjan Gogoi.Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.This is perhaps for the first time that PM Modi attended an event in the Supreme Court complex."Attended the dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day Celebrations. Delighted to have met and interacted with Chief Justices from neighbouring countries," the vice president tweeted.