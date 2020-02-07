Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

Vice President Urges Civil Servants to Develop Passion Towards Duty, Help Eradicate Poverty

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked government officers to be at the forefront in eliminating corruption and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth by providing good governance.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vice President Urges Civil Servants to Develop Passion Towards Duty, Help Eradicate Poverty
Vice President venkaiah Naidu speaks to government officers at the MCRHRD Institute in Hyderabad. (image credit: Twitter @VPSecretariat)

Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday exhorted civil services officers to treat their profession as a public service, uphold integrity and honesty at all times and develop a passion towards duty.

Interacting with officers of the All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineering Services, who are attending foundation courses at the state-owned MCRHRD Institute here, he asked them to be at the forefront in eliminating corruption and ensure sustainable and inclusive growth by providing good governance. The officers of government are the most valuable and trusted partners in developing all regions, he said.

"A civil servant, like all of us Indians, owes allegiance to the Constitution and consequently has a fundamental duty to strive hard to create a just society with equal opportunity for all citizens... Develop a passion to give your best and not just perform assigned duty mechanically and routinely," an official release quoting the Vice President, said.

Naidu urged the officers to focus more on eradicating poverty, preventing gender discrimination and removing illiteracy, apart from providing basic amenities in many rural areas.

Opining that good governance was one of the key elements for India to achieve the desired growth trajectory, Naidu wanted officers to take steps to provide efficient and effective delivery of public services by improving administrative efficiency.

He pointed out that the ultimate aim of every government policy or scheme was to improve the living standards of the common man.

Expressing concern over the rising gap between urban and rural areas, the Vice President called for concerted efforts to bridge the divide and asked officers to attach high priority to agriculture.

He wanted the states and the Centre to work together with the spirit of 'Team India' to ensure that the fruits of development reach the most deserving people. Naidu asserted that despite the global slowdown, India continues to be one of the bright spots and one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

He said that by continuing growth-oriented reforms, India has the potential to become the third-largest economy in the coming years.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram