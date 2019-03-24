English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Meets Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Family at Dona Paula
Venkaiah Naidu described late Manohar Parrikar as an epitome of integrity.
Arriving in Goa on a day-long visit, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu went directly to the Parrikar family's residence at Dona Paula.
Panaji: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met family members of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar at their private residence near here.
Parrikar died here on March 17 after battling illness for about an year.
Arriving in Goa on a day-long visit, Naidu went directly to the Parrikar family's residence at Dona Paula. "Today, I met the family members of Late Shri Manohar Parrikar in #Goa and conveyed my heartfelt condolences. I had a long association of more than 30 years
with him," the vice president tweeted later.
"He was one of the finest politicians of modern times," Naidu said, describing the late BJP leader as someone who "walked the talk of simplicity" and who was "the epitome of integrity".
Today, I met the family members of Late Shri. Manohar Parrikar in #Goa and conveyed my heartfelt condolences.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 24, 2019
I had a long association of more than 30 years with him. He was one of the finest politicians of modern times. #Parrikar pic.twitter.com/RtPQZZqamx
"He was one of the finest politicians of modern times," Naidu said, describing the late BJP leader as someone who "walked the talk of simplicity" and who was "the epitome of integrity".
