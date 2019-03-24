Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Meets Late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's Family at Dona Paula

Today, I met the family members of Late Shri. Manohar Parrikar in #Goa and conveyed my heartfelt condolences.

I had a long association of more than 30 years with him. He was one of the finest politicians of modern times. #Parrikar pic.twitter.com/RtPQZZqamx — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 24, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday met family members of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar at their private residence near here.Parrikar died here on March 17 after battling illness for about an year.Arriving in Goa on a day-long visit, Naidu went directly to the Parrikar family's residence at Dona Paula. "Today, I met the family members of Late Shri Manohar Parrikar in #Goa and conveyed my heartfelt condolences. I had a long association of more than 30 yearswith him," the vice president tweeted later."He was one of the finest politicians of modern times," Naidu said, describing the late BJP leader as someone who "walked the talk of simplicity" and who was "the epitome of integrity".