Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Killed in 2008 Mumbai Attack

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute to Security Personnel Killed in 2008 Mumbai Attack
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to security personnel killed during the Mumbai terror attacks.

"I salute the bravery and devotion of our security personnel who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. The nation shall forever remain grateful," he said.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country's history, 166 people, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Naidu also paid tributes to all those killed in the 2008 attacks in the country's commercial capital. "My tributes to all those who lost their lives in the dastardly Mumbai terror attack of 2008. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," his office tweeted quoting him.

