English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Reconstitutes Eight Rajya Sabha Panels
Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP's Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted eight House committees on Thursday.
RJD MP Manoj Jha replaced Narayan Lal Panchariya of the BJP as chairman of the Ethics Committee.
Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP's Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.
More details awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Delhi's Missing Buildings Shown Through Before and After Diwali Photos
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- Did Donald Trump Just Place Halloween Candy on a Kid's Head at the White House?
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon