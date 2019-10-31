Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Reconstitutes Eight Rajya Sabha Panels

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP's Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Reconstitutes Eight Rajya Sabha Panels
File photo of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reconstituted eight House committees on Thursday.

RJD MP Manoj Jha replaced Narayan Lal Panchariya of the BJP as chairman of the Ethics Committee.

Prasanna Acharya of the BJD was appointed in place of BJP's Prabhat Jha as chairman of the Petitions Committee.

More details awaited.

