1-MIN READ

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive for Covid-19, Currently Asymptomatic

File photo of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The vice president is, however, asymptomatic and in good health.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. He has been advised home quarantine as he is asymptomatic and in good health, his office said in a statement.

The vice-president's wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

