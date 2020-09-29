Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive for Covid-19, Currently Asymptomatic

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who underwent a routine COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. He has been advised home quarantine as he is asymptomatic and in good health, his office said in a statement.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

The vice-president's wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.