Victim in Viral Rape Video Not From Nagaland; Assam Police Announce Reward for Info

Amid a growing chorus for justice and strict punishment for the perpetrators seen in a viral video of sexual assault, the Assam Police on Thursday issued a clarification that the victim in it is not from Nagaland who reportedly recently killed herself in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The police have also promised to ‘handsomely reward’ anyone who would come forward with information indulging in the vile act.

These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021

The disturbing video of the sexual assault has been circulated widely on social media and is being shared with claims that the victim is the same woman from Nagaland who died by suicide in Jodhpur on May 23.

Angry netizens and enraged civil society groups shared the video asking for justice for the deceased woman. People claimed it to be another crime induced by racist hatred.

In the video, a group that also consisted of a woman is seen slapping, kicking and even stepping on the victim’s face. The group kept on the assault and torture even as the victim cried for help. They then stripped her naked and continued the abuse.

As the video surfaced, several people claimed her to be the same woman from Nagaland. In a short span of time, these posts went viral and the demand for justice came pouring in.

Reacting to the same, ACP Nur Mohammad denied the claim and explained that the deceased Nagaland woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday and due to the lockdown her family couldn’t reach there. After the postmortem, her body was handed to her cousin who stays in Jodhpur.

Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted and confirmed both women were not the same. “The viral video of a girl from North East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men and one 1 woman is not related to the Jodhpur suicide case. I had a detailed discussion with the Police commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by state police to catch the devils.”

Meanwhile, Assam Police also released the photos on its official Twitter handle and announced rewards for those who would help find the culprits.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.” Assam police have also sought the support of other North-Eastern states police to catch the culprits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here