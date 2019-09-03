‘Victim of BJP's Politics of Vengeance’: Tweets DK Shivakumar after Arrest

New Delhi: Soon after Congress leader DK Shivakumar was arrested by enforcement directorate in a money laundering case, a tweet was put out from his official handle describing the cases against him as "politically motivated".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the senior Congress leader and its Karnataka troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Tuesday in connection with a case of money laundering after repeated questioning over the past few days.

The tweet from Shivakumar’s official handle also claimed that the cases against him as motivated and called him am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019

"I appeal to my party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as I have done nothing illegal. I have full faith in god and in our country's judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics," said another tweet.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress unit has called for a statewide protest on Wednesday condemning his arrest. Shivakumar's supporters, also gathered outside the ED office and raised slogans. As per reports, Congress workers tried to prevent probe officials from taking him for a procedural medical check-up after his arrest.

The central agency had in September last year registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The ED case has been filed based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against him last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his associate SK Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.