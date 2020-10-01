Victim of Cyclone Amphan Wins Jackpot in Bengal, Courtesy Her 60-kg Gigantic Fish

A 55-year-old woman from West Bengal’s Sagar Island has pooled in mega moolah overnight by selling a huge 60-kg fish, which she caught in her net on Tuesday, at a whopping price of Rs 3,32,000.

Pushparani Kar, a local businessman in Chakphuldubi village, won the 'jackpot' after the giant Bhola fish was caught in her mesh after colliding with a passing vessel close to the island. Kar spotted the fish and realised that her net was not adequate in size for the fish, following which she used her saree to wrap it and waded through the river to the shore. Then, locals helped her drag it to the market.

A victim of the recent devastation caused by the Amphan cyclone, Kar is a widow who used to collect seeds to catch small fish in her net too. “I never seen such a huge fish in my life. I don’t know what to do with the money,” she said.

Kar stayed in a camp, set up by the Bengal government, after her hut was affected by the cyclone, and moved back to her dilapidated house. Now, she plans to repair it with the money, which she received from the local businessman.

Usually, a fish of this size can't be consumed for its rubbery flesh, however, its internal organs are valuable. For instance, its fat, which is known as blubber, is sold at exorbitant prices and exported to countries in Southeast Asia.