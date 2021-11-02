Victim's Presence on Dating App No Ground to Judge Her, Rules Allahabad HC, Quashes Bail of Rape Accused

Quashing the bail plea of a rape accused, the Allahabad high court upheld that the presence of a victim on a dating app is not a parameter to raise questions on her virtue.

This judgment from the court comes in response to the argument presented by the counsel for the accused who tried to establish that the woman was of ‘easy virtue’ due to her presence on a dating app.

As per the victim’s testimony, she and the accused had met on a dating app and had engaged in sexual intercourse on the false promise of marriage given to her by the accused. The case alleging rape by the accused was filed by the victim after the man went back on his promise of marriage after having engaged in sexual intercourse.

The charges of rape were however denied by the accused who said that the establishment of a sexual relationship between the victim and him within 4 days of their first meeting demonstrated that it was a case of consensual sex. The accused also denied charges that there were any talks of marriage before engaging in sexual intercourse.

Dismissing the theory of consensual sex advanced by the applicant’s counsel, the court in its decision dated September 14 observed, “Dating sites are not an indication to have a judgment on anybody’s virtues. Merely, two adults meet on a dating site, and on the third day of meeting him, exchange of words are able to garner confidence that the other party is willing to marry and in the name of marriage if physical favor is sought, then that will not amount to characterizing a victim, as a person of easy virtues having consented to physical relationship without there being any provocation like a promise to perform the marriage.”

While rejecting the anticipatory bail application of Abhhey Chopra of Gautam Budh Nagar of Noida, Justice Vivek Agarwal said that the applicant is free to surrender before the court below and participate in the court proceedings. “He may also, if advised, apply for regular bail, which the court concerned shall consider on its own merits, without getting prejudiced from the order passed here,” the court added.

In a similar incident, while hearing a rape case, the Kerala High Court last month ruled that an accused cannot be let off even in a scenario where the victim is sexually active or is of ‘easy virtue’. Justice R Narayana Pisharadi while pronouncing the conviction of a man accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter and impregnating her said that the credibility of the testimony of a rape survivor will not be impacted even if she admits that she has sexual relations with another man. The statement was made by the court after the accused contended that the girl had sexual relations with someone else, TOI reported.

