Victoria Memorial in Kolkata Reopened for Visitors

Happy faces are seen in Victoria Memorial Hall as it opened for visitors after three months.

Life in Kolkata is back to normalcy as their favourite destination Victoria Memorial Hall opened from today. Indian Museum opened yesterday, which become a double treat for the people in the city.

The second wave of Covid-19 hit life in West Bengal hard and all the sites along with the amusement parks were closed for almost three months. With the Covid graph getting lower, the State government has given an order to reopen everything including restaurants, movie theatres.

The Museum inside the Hall will open from 11 am to 6 pm. Tickets will be available from the counter outside and also in Book My Show.

People started gathering in the morning today. A couple from Bihar said, “We got to know that today it’s reopening and have come to visit."

Curator Jayanta Sengupta told News18 that Covid protocol will be followed strictly on the premises. Display boards are there in the garden requesting visitors to maintain protocols. “We are ensuring that every visitor must wear musk and sanitise their hands before entering into the compound, also need to maintain social distance and follow the government guidelines," said Sengupta.

