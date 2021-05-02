india

'Victory Is Definite But No Need To Celebrate': MK Stalin Tells Jubilant DMK Supporters
'Victory Is Definite But No Need To Celebrate': MK Stalin Tells Jubilant DMK Supporters

DMK supporters celebrate in anticipation of MK Stalin's victory.

DMK has started a new chapter in history. Let’s protect ourselves and let’s protect the state, MK Stalin said in a statement.

As DMK supremo MK Stalin’s victory becomes definite, he has told his representatives to be vigilant of vote counting. In a statement, Stalin said that the booth functionaries should not leave till the counting ends. 

Stalin also pointed out that despite victory being certain there is a need to refrain from celebrating. MK Stalin said in a statement, ‘Victory is definite but no need to celebrate. Be mindful of the pandemic. DMK has started a new chapter in history. Let’s protect ourselves and let’s protect the state." In a tweet, Stalin also instructed his party workers to contact the leadership if there is any delay in issuing the certificate of success. 

However, despite Stalin’s instructions, as initial trends showed a pronounced victory for him, DMK supporters outside the party headquarters already began the festivities, violating EC’s notice. In a media report, DMK leader TKS Elangovan explained that the party leadership is propagating responsible behaviour post-victory and have already alerted all supporters to celebrate safely.

“The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader’s advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as the Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party." said Elangovan.

Celebrations have also begun in the virtual sphere as Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Paraw and many others took to Twitter to congratulate Stalin. From Tejashwi Yadav to Arvind Kejriwal, and Sharad Pawar, everyone took to Twitter to congratulate Stalin on his resounding victory.

first published:May 02, 2021, 15:11 IST