'Victory Is Definite But No Need To Celebrate': MK Stalin Tells Jubilant DMK Supporters

As DMK supremo MK Stalin’s victory becomes definite, he has told his representatives to be vigilant of vote counting. In a statement, Stalin said that the booth functionaries should not leave till the counting ends.

Stalin also pointed out that despite victory being certain there is a need to refrain from celebrating. MK Stalin said in a statement, ‘Victory is definite but no need to celebrate. Be mindful of the pandemic. DMK has started a new chapter in history. Let’s protect ourselves and let’s protect the state." In a tweet, Stalin also instructed his party workers to contact the leadership if there is any delay in issuing the certificate of success.

However, despite Stalin’s instructions, as initial trends showed a pronounced victory for him, DMK supporters outside the party headquarters already began the festivities, violating EC’s notice. In a media report, DMK leader TKS Elangovan explained that the party leadership is propagating responsible behaviour post-victory and have already alerted all supporters to celebrate safely.

Congratulations to @mkstalin ji and the dedicated DMK & alliance workers for this resounding victory. TN people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 2, 2021

Many congratulations to @mkstalin on a resounding victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. I wish him a successful tenure and the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Tamil Nadu.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2021

Congratulations @mkstalin on your win, a truly well deserved victory! Wishing you the best to serve people who have instilled their faith in you!— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 2, 2021

“The cadres are simply jubilant. Our leader’s advice to the cadres is that let them celebrate from their homes as the Election Commission is taking serious note of any violation. We are a responsible political party." said Elangovan.

