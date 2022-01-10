Video: 2 Drunk Policemen Roll In Front of Liquor Shop in UP's Shahjahanpur

A video wherein two drunk policemen are lying in front of a liquor shop in the Shahjahanpur district has gone viral on social media. The video was recorded by someone from the crowd that gathered near the liquor shop in Jalal Nagar under the Sadar Bazar police station.

The police reached the spot within hours of being informed about the incident. The drunk policemen were then taken to their homes. In the video, the two policemen, in their uniforms, were seen trying to hide their faces as the onlookers recorded their obnoxious behaviour.

The scene in front of the liquor shop soon turned into a spectacle even as people formed a queue to collect their purchases. The clip, needless to say, has already attracted a lot of views.

At the spot, people were seen questioning the policemen for their behaviour and calling them irresponsible. Speaking in Hindi, someone from the crowd said, “Look at them." Another one said: “Both are drunk and have no idea about anything."

There have been no reports about any action being taken against the police for their behaviour in front of the liquor shop.

