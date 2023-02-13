The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is all set to be unveiled and it will likely be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024. Ahead of the much-awaited inauguration which is still a year away, a video surfaced online that showed a Vande Bharat express train passing underneath the expressway.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing posts worth acknowlegement and praise on his Twitter handle, shared a drone video featuring the expressway. “A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India," he wrote.

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2023

The video received many responses from Twitter users. “The expressway will improve productivity, and Reduce operational costs. Quality public infrastructure has long-term benefits for the public as well as the country," a user wrote.

“Wow! That’s an awesome view! India is making great progress with its infrastructure. Desh Badal Raha Hai vo bhi Raftar se :)" wrote another user.

In January this year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway would be ready by next year. A 52-km of greenfield alignment is also part of the project. The cost of the project is Rs 9,000 crore, a PTI report quoted the minister as saying.

Gadkari had also hinted that access to the road would not be free. The expressway is expected to decongest Bengaluru and make Mysuru an alternative destination for business and other economic activities.

A new greenfield project- Bengaluru to Chennai Expressway at a cost of Rs 17,000 crore - would be ready by March 2024.

