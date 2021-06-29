Video Clip From ‘Popatlal’s’ Movie Resurfaces, Fans Go Crazy

The TV show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been airing for more than a decade now. Every single character of the show has made a place for themselves in the hearts of the audience. One of those characters is that of journalist Popatlal, played by actor Shyam Pathak. Popatlal’s life mainly revolves around his marriage. All the characters in the show are worried about his marriage.

Popatlal has got lots of marriage proposals in the show, but due to one reason or the other, his relationships keep on breaking up. Recently, a new video clip of him has surfaced, where he is seen talking to a Chinese woman. This video, which is being discussed a lot nowadays, is the video of a film which features Shyam Pathak.

In this short clip, Shyam is spotted in the presence of famous Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and a Chinese woman, who he is conversing with in English. In this video, Shyam’s character seems to be the complete opposite of Popatlal.

Although Shyam was present only for a few minutes in this video, fans are praising his acting. This video clip is of a Chinese film ‘Lust, Caution’ directed by Ang Lee. The film, which has a World War-era story, was released in America, China and Taiwan. Praises for the actor poured in from his fans. A fan writes, “Who knew back then that this person would become so famous.”

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been on air since 2008. Although Shyam Pathak gained his fame mostly from this show, he had appeared in several films before this.

