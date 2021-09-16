Video: In Himachal, 3 Highways, Including Chandigarh-Manali, Shut After Landslide

Landslides continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh even on Wednesday, but there was some respite from the rains. Due to hill cracking near the ‘Sandali’ bend that comes under the Aut police station area in Mandi District, the transportation on Chandigarh-Manali national highway was completely disturbed. In Manali, a big rock fell on the road near Nehru Kund following which the traffic on the Leh-Manali highway had to be halted. In Kinnaur, big stones fell on the highway at Chaura gate and this road, too, is now shut for the time being.

The weather was clear on Thursday as the sun was out. A video of hill cracking on Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi was recorded by people present there. The landslide happened between 5 and 6 pm on Wednesday. Cutting work is going on here by NKC company to build a four-lane road. During the work, the sliding started and the debris fell on the highway. It could not be removed due to the sheer size and because the night was also fast approaching.

Aut SHO Lalit Mahant said that by Thursday morning, the traffic will resume on the highway. He said that the traffic going towards Mandi has been directed to baya Katola road. For now, small vehicles are being sent from here. Transportation on NH5 has been stopped after heavy rocks fell near the Chaura bridge in Kinnaur. The connection of the Kinnaur district with the state has been cut. On Wednesday, Dharmshala and Palampur witnessed rain while most of the other places had sun.

In Una, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert for heavy rains has been issued in central mountain districts and plain districts for 18 and 19 September.

