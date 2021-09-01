Video: Nurse Thrashes Unruly Crowd With Slippers Outside Bihar Vaccination Centre

The vaccination drive in Bihar’s Gopalganj was going remarkably well, with people turning up from different parts of the village to get themselves vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus. However, it didn’t remain the same for too long. In the rush to get themselves vaccinated, people fell on top of each other on Tuesday. And in a matter of minutes, it turned into a full-blown tussle after an ANM (Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery) came out of the centre and started beating everyone with slippers.

The video of ANM using her slippers on people is going viral everywhere on social media. The incident is from the Singha Panchayat Bhawan, which is situated in Hathua.

A Vaccination Mahacamp was organized all over Bihar on Tuesday. For the camp, around 45 thousand doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were flown over from Patna to Gopalganj. Vaccination centres were also set up in all the district panchayats. One of these camps was set up in the building of Singha Panchayat of Hathua.

A huge crowd of people had gathered here, but things went out of control after a while after an ANM, who was posted on duty here, started beating people, who appeared to be involved in an argument among themselves.

This one-minute-33 second-video is now viral on social media. In the video, in an attempt to control the crowd, the female ANM is seen continuously showering slippers on people in front of her. However, the authorities are yet to identify the ANM seen in the video. Her name is not known yet, but an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here