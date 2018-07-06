English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Video of a Dalit Employee Lashed by Petrol Pump Manager for Taking a Day Off Goes Viral
Senior cop points that it was not a case of caste discrimination against Dalits but strictly a case of violence between owner and the employee.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Hoshangabad: Another case of atrocities on Dalits has came to light from Madhya Pradesh as a video of a Dalit petrol pump employee being tied and beaten up by the manager for not showing up at work has gone vital on social media.
The incident happened on May 23 at a petrol pump at Hoshangabad, 70km from Bhopal.
In the video, the manager can be seen hurling abuses at the victim and whipping the youth forcefully.
The hapless youth can be heard saying in the video that he was unable to work due to an injury, but his appeal made no difference to the manager. The manager is seen abusing and hitting him, saying that he has repeated this many a times before.
“Chintu Sahu came to my house asking me to come to work. As I reached the petrol pump, I was tied up and beaten up by Deepak and Chintu by a whip and they threatened me not to report the matter to police,” said Ajay Ahirwar, the victim.
After the incident, a terrified Ajay rushed to his maternal uncle’s house in Powarkheda and later on filed a complaint.
Hoshangabad Superintendent of Police Arvind Saxena told News18, the incident took place on May 23 when the youth – Ajay Ahirwar was beaten up by Deepak Sahu and Chintu, who runs the petrol pump on a contractual basis.
The senior cop said both the accused have been arrested under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Ac.
He pointed that it was not a case of caste discrimination, but strictly a case of violence between owner and the employee.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
