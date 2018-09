Video of Celebratory Firing by Two BJP Youth Wing Leaders in Bhopal Goes Viral

#WATCH BJP leader Rahul Rajput (in blue kurta) fires celebratory shots during his birthday celebrations in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SnbKATmIDB

— ANI (@ANI) 9 September 2018

A person approached Bairagarh police in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday after videos purportedly showing two Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders indulging in celebratory firing went viral on social media.While one clip purportedly shows BJYM national executive member Rahul Rajput firing in the air, the other, shot at the same venue in Bairagarh, has BJYM's Bhopal district president Nitin Dubey doing the same.Rajput said party workers were celebrating his birthday and, on the request of one of them, he and Dubey fired rounds from a Chinese-made air gun."I am a responsible person. It was a China-made air gun and not my licensed revolver. Our workers were celebrating my birthday. One of the workers requested me and Nitin to fire so we used his air gun to fire in the air," Rajput claimed.Mahendra Singh Chouhan, in charge of Bairagarh police station confirmed that a complaint, along with video clips as proof, had been received."I am yet to go through the complaint received in the police station about the celebratory firing. Celebratory firing even using a licensed gun is a violation of the law. The complainant has also submitted videos," Chouhan said.BJP's Rahul Kothari tried to play down the incident, saying, "We need to understand when did this happen and under what conditions. Party workers visible in the video are good workers. We need to obtain all details related to this incident."