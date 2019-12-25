Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Video of Cop Directing Students to Vacate Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Goes Viral, Police Call it Fake
The development comes in the backdrop of widespread protests in the Capital against the new citizenship law.
For Representation
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case after a video of a cop asking students of Mukherjee Nagar to leave the Capital till January 2 in view of the “sensitive” law and order situation went viral.
In the video, the officer can be heard saying that owners of PGs, restaurants and coaching centres have been asked to leave the city. “Section 144 has been imposed so don’t gather or you’ll be booked for public nuisance,” he adds.
The students respond in the affirmative after his message.
However, responding to the video, DCP Northwest Delhi called it fake.
Fake messages are circulating in social media on closure of PGs/Hostels in Mukherjee Nagar area. We have registered a case against these fake messages. Appeal to all citizens to not believe these rumours. @DelhiPolice— DCP North West Delhi (@DCPNWestDelhi) December 25, 2019
Some notices were also found pasted on walls and shutters and police claimed these too were fake.
A notice pasted on the shutter of a coaching centre.
The notice by police.
The Capital has seen widespread protests against the new citizenship law that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Open to Playing Roles Like Kabir Singh
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- WhatsApp Has New Features For iPhone: First Glimpse of Dark Theme And More
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth