INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Video of Cops 'Vandalising' Shops in J&K Village After Colleague's Injury Goes Viral

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

In the little over two-minute video, the policemen are seen vandalising and ransacking the shops and houses of civilians in Nasrullahpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Share this:

A video purportedly showing policemen damaging shops and houses of people in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after a deputy superintendent of police got injured in clashes there last week has gone viral on social media.

In the little over two-minute video, the policemen are seen vandalising and ransacking the shops and houses of civilians in Nasrullahpora, a village 11 kms away from here, in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the police personnel are seen taking out goods from several shops and destroying them.

The alleged incident took place on Friday last week after Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained a head injury during stone-pelting by miscreants in the locality.

The locals have alleged that the policemen vandalised and ransacked several houses, shops and cars, and also destroyed household goods.

There was no comment from police over the alleged incident as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar did not respond to calls and messages on his number.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading