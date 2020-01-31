Video of Couple Being Beaten Up in Maharashtra Goes Viral, Home Min Orders Police Action
Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that a probe will also take place to determine whether there was a delay in police action.
File photo of Anil Deshmukh.
Aurangabad: After the video of a young couple being brutally thrashed by four men in Jalna, Maharashtra, went viral on social media, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed police to take immediate action against those involved.
"The incident took place on Thursday. A young woman and her male partner were brutally thrashed by a group of four men at Gondegaon village, in Jalna Taluka," said a police official. One man has been detained for involvement in the case and the motive behind the crime is being ascertained, he said.
Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The incident that took place in Jalna is condemnable. Its video had gone viral. Have issued orders to take measures for stopping it (circulation of video). Speedy action will be taken against the perpetrators." He also tagged Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in the tweet.
A probe will also be launched to know whether there was a delay in police action, said Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai. "Catching the accused is the police's priority," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests