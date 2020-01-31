Take the pledge to vote

Video of Couple Being Beaten Up in Maharashtra Goes Viral, Home Min Orders Police Action

Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that a probe will also take place to determine whether there was a delay in police action.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
File photo of Anil Deshmukh.

Aurangabad: After the video of a young couple being brutally thrashed by four men in Jalna, Maharashtra, went viral on social media, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh directed police to take immediate action against those involved.

"The incident took place on Thursday. A young woman and her male partner were brutally thrashed by a group of four men at Gondegaon village, in Jalna Taluka," said a police official. One man has been detained for involvement in the case and the motive behind the crime is being ascertained, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The incident that took place in Jalna is condemnable. Its video had gone viral. Have issued orders to take measures for stopping it (circulation of video). Speedy action will be taken against the perpetrators." He also tagged Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in the tweet.

A probe will also be launched to know whether there was a delay in police action, said Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai. "Catching the accused is the police's priority," he said.

