Video of Dog on MP Hospital Bed Goes Viral; 'Worrisome Health System' Says Congress
1-MIN READ

Video of Dog on MP Hospital Bed Goes Viral; 'Worrisome Health System' Says Congress

PTI

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 23:31 IST

Ratlam, India

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare said he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave. (Twitter)

A video of a dog sleeping on a hospital bed in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media on Friday, prompting the opposition Congress to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the “worrisome health system” in the state.

Ratlam Chief Medical and Health Offficer Dr Prabhakar Nanavare said he was unaware of the incident as he was on leave.

In a tweet, MP Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said dogs were getting sound sleep in the state under the BJP dispensation while patients were unable to get beds in hospitals.

The video is from a government hospital in Alot here, Saluja claimed. “Worrisome health system,” Saluja tweeted.

first published:September 16, 2022, 23:06 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 23:31 IST