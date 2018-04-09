English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of 'Drunk' Hyderabad Woman Arguing With Cops Goes Viral
Police said the woman, travelling in the rear seat of a car driven by her friend, stepped out when the vehicle was stopped at around 1 am during a special drive against drunken driving.
A video grab of the incident showing a 'drunk' woman arguing with cops.
Hyderabad: A woman was on Sunday booked for alleged drunken driving with a video of her friend picking up a quarrel with police over their action going viral. Both women were allegedly found in an inebriated state.
Police said the woman, travelling in the rear seat of a car driven by her friend, stepped out when the vehicle was stopped at around 1 am during a special drive against drunken driving.
She started arguing with them over a breathalyser test being conducted on her friend and also chased away a cameraman of a local TV channel. Police said media are usually informed of their drives against drunken driving.
They said the woman driver was found to have consumed alcohol above the permissible limits while her friend too was in an inebriated state.
A case was registered against the driver, but not against the woman, police said.
#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
