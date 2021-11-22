Video of Fierce Fight at Lucknow Wedding Goes Viral, Police Begin Probe

A video showing two groups of people coming to blows over the songs they wanted to play at a wedding in Lucknow has gone viral. The video shows a wedding ceremony where the relatives of the bride and groom were involved in a fierce fight with some alleged outsiders after the song they wanted wasn’t played. The local area police reached the spot after they received reports of the brawl and somehow calmed down the situation. The police claimed that the miscreants involved in the incident were suspected to be outsiders.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Saadatganj area of Khanjar pillow locality. The procession of the baraat was prepared to begin from Saadatganj to Thakurganj. The wedding arrangements were made for the stay of the procession in Aman Marriage Lawn located on Campbell Road. Upon reaching the marriage garden, the youths in the barraat started quarrelling over the songs they wanted to play at the venue.

The occasion meant for celebrations turned into a battleground. The clash led to an exchange of kicks and slaps between the two sides.

Thakurganj Inspector Harishankar Chand said, “Some outsiders entered the procession and started dancing forcibly on the DJ. The relatives started questioning their presence following which the accused started beating up.”

“The CCTV footage from the cameras installed in the area have been extracted. Strict action will be taken once the accused are identified. We have started the investigation into the matter,” the inspector added.

The attackers fled the spot before the police arrived there. The police teams are raiding the nearby areas in search of them.

