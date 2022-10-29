Video of Firework Display Atop Speeding Car in Gurugram Goes Viral, 3 Arrested for Bizarre Stunt | Watch

A bizarre incident of a rather dangerous Diwali celebration was reported in Gurugram. Some residents were spotted bursting crackers not just anywhere, but atop their car. After a video of the incident went viral, the Gurugram police have arrested three people in this regard.

In the viral video, a car is seen speeding through the streets of Gurugram with a box of firecrackers on the boot. The fireworks continue to go on as the driver drives through the streets even as other cars are passing by.

#WATCH | A video went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car’s boot near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali (Oct 24). All three people have been arrested: Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram (Source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/UUFCytYLEy — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Several bouts of fire is seen coming from the top of the car’s boot. Sparks are also seen hitting a car behind the car carrying fireworks.

The Gurugram police said they took cognizance of the video that went viral on social media where some people were seen bursting firecrackers on top of a moving car’s boot.

According to the cops, the incident took place near DLF Phase-III in Gurugram on Diwali night – October 24.

“After the video, all three people involved in the incident have been arrested,” Preetpal Singh, ACP Gurugram told ANI.

Several Twitter users slammed the negligence of the drivers and called for strict action against the accused.

