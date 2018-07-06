English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Video of Girls in UP School Toilet Goes Viral, Principal, 3 Others Arrested
Police said it was found during initial investigation that the principal’s brother had installed the camera in the girls’ toilet five-six months ago. Two teachers of the school discovered it and posted the videos on social media.
Representational Image.
Gorakhpur: A school principal and three others were arrested on Thursday after videos of girl students in a toilet appeared on social media, police said.
The matter came to light when several students and parents reached the school in Maharajganj town and began protesting.
“This [Thursday] morning, students along with their guardians protested against the videos of girls’ toilet in the school,” ASP Maharajganj Ashutosh Shukla said. He said a team of police officers reached the spot and arrested the school principal, her brother and two teachers who were fired from the school.
The principal, a woman, is also the owner of the school, Shukla added.
The four accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.
“During initial investigation it was found that the principal's brother had installed the camera in the girls' toilet five-six months ago. Two teachers of the school discovered it and posted the videos on social media. However, the videos were not noticed by many. The administration ousted them from the school and they again posted the videos on social media,” the ASP added.
The school principal has claimed she had no information about the camera. "I am the principal of the school for the last 20 years and I have a good reputation. I don't know anything about the hidden camera and the videos could be fake. Anyway, the school management will fully cooperate in finding the real culprits," she said.
Also Watch
The matter came to light when several students and parents reached the school in Maharajganj town and began protesting.
“This [Thursday] morning, students along with their guardians protested against the videos of girls’ toilet in the school,” ASP Maharajganj Ashutosh Shukla said. He said a team of police officers reached the spot and arrested the school principal, her brother and two teachers who were fired from the school.
The principal, a woman, is also the owner of the school, Shukla added.
The four accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.
“During initial investigation it was found that the principal's brother had installed the camera in the girls' toilet five-six months ago. Two teachers of the school discovered it and posted the videos on social media. However, the videos were not noticed by many. The administration ousted them from the school and they again posted the videos on social media,” the ASP added.
The school principal has claimed she had no information about the camera. "I am the principal of the school for the last 20 years and I have a good reputation. I don't know anything about the hidden camera and the videos could be fake. Anyway, the school management will fully cooperate in finding the real culprits," she said.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bajrang Punia Claims Gold at Tbilisi Grand Prix
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Has Jio Grown in One Year?
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic