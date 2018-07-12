English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Video of Gujarat Congress Leader Subduing Snake Outside Home Goes Viral
Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, could be seen handling Russel's Viper in the video he uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.
(Image: @pareshdhananiofficial)
Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani subdued a venomous snake which was found outside his official residence in Gandhinagar, with a video of the episode doing rounds on social media.
Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, could be seen handling Russel's Viper in the video he uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.
"This is Russell's Viper snake. The snake lost its way and came to my house. But, I too know how to catch snakes," reads the caption on the video.
In the video, shot by one of his staff members, Dhanani can be seen holding the snake by its tail. But the Congress leader appeared to be
at ease in controlling the venomous snake.
According to his media coordinator, Haresh Sisara, the snake was later released in the nearby bushes.
Also Watch
Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, could be seen handling Russel's Viper in the video he uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.
"This is Russell's Viper snake. The snake lost its way and came to my house. But, I too know how to catch snakes," reads the caption on the video.
In the video, shot by one of his staff members, Dhanani can be seen holding the snake by its tail. But the Congress leader appeared to be
at ease in controlling the venomous snake.
According to his media coordinator, Haresh Sisara, the snake was later released in the nearby bushes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet