Video of Gujarat Congress Leader Subduing Snake Outside Home Goes Viral

Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, could be seen handling Russel's Viper in the video he uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:July 12, 2018, 7:58 AM IST
Video of Gujarat Congress Leader Subduing Snake Outside Home Goes Viral
(Image: @pareshdhananiofficial)
Ahmedabad: Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani subdued a venomous snake which was found outside his official residence in Gandhinagar, with a video of the episode doing rounds on social media.

Dhanani, the leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, could be seen handling Russel's Viper in the video he uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday.



"This is Russell's Viper snake. The snake lost its way and came to my house. But, I too know how to catch snakes," reads the caption on the video.

In the video, shot by one of his staff members, Dhanani can be seen holding the snake by its tail. But the Congress leader appeared to be
at ease in controlling the venomous snake.

According to his media coordinator, Haresh Sisara, the snake was later released in the nearby bushes.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
