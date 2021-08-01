Video of Health Worker Charging Villagers for ‘Free Vaccine’ in UP Surfaces; Probe Ordered

A case of money being charged from members of a village in UP in the name of “free vaccine” has come to the fore. In a video, the villagers of Ramau in Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, were seen creating a ruckus on being asked for money for free jabs. The villagers also complained to the village head, Jamal Ahmed, who reprimanded the health workers.

A free vaccination camp was organised in Ramau village of Rajpur development block on July 30 when a team of health workers started charging Rs 10 for each free vaccine dose. In the viral video, a man was clearly seen returning the money to the villagers, whom the female member of the health team was referring to as driver. The man was seen returning money to the people who had come for the vaccination after the village head confronted him and asked him to be ashamed of duping the villagers during the pandemic.

Kanpur Dehat Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Singh said an investigation is being conducted into the incident and strict action will be taken against those who will be found guilty in the investigation.

The total vaccination in the state stands at 4,84,23,421 of which 6,16,417 doses were given on July 31.

The centralised vaccination policy that began on June 21 in which the government will provide free Covid vaccines to all citizens of India above the age of 18.

