Video of Latur School Conducting Classes Amid Shutdown Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

The school is reportedly located in Udgir, a hotspot in the district with 95 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths due to the infection.
- Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 12:24 AM IST
The district administration in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday ordered a probe after a video went viral on social media showing a school conducting
standard X classes despite a shutdown in force for the novel coronavirus outbreak.
"The school seen in the video will be probed and action will be taken accordingly," Latur Collector G Sreekanth said.
