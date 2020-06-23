Video of Latur School Conducting Classes Amid Shutdown Goes Viral, Investigation Underway

The district administration in Latur in Maharashtra on Monday ordered a probe after a video went viral on social media showing a school conducting



standard X classes despite a shutdown in force for the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The school is reportedly located in Udgir, a hotspot in the district with 95 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths due to the infection.

"The school seen in the video will be probed and action will be taken accordingly," Latur Collector G Sreekanth said.