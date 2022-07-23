Video of Man Offering Namaz Outside CDO Residence in UP Surfaces on Social Media; Cops Probe

A video of an elderly man purportedly offering namaz in front of the chief development officer’s residence in Betiahata and a passerby objecting to it has surfaced on social media, with police saying they are probing the matter. Apparently, a passerby made the video recording of the elderly man and posted it on social media.

In the clip, the man was purportedly seen offering namaz in front of the gate of the CDO’s residence and was later asked by the passerby why was he doing so at that spot. To this, the elderly man replied that he had come to the city for medical treatment and was offering namaz there since the place was clean. While some people were heard in the video clip telling the passerby to let go of the matter, he insisted that the elderly man says sorry. Despite the elderly man saying sorry, he was threatened by the passerby, the video showed. CDO Sanjay Kumar Meena said, “We got a video in which an elderly man is seen offering namaz in front of the main gate. The time is not stamped in the video clip, but it seems it was between 6 pm and 7 pm on Friday.” “I have asked SP (city) to investigate the matter and legal action will be taken based on the report. I have the number of the man who sent me the video on my WhatsApp and I can comment on the matter only after the investigation gets over,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (city) KK Vishnoi said, “On Friday, an unidentified elderly man was offering namaz in front of the gate of CDO (IAS) Sanjay Kumar Meena and a passerby made a video clip of it. “We are interrogating the man who made the video clip and also searching for the elderly who offered namaz for legal action as offering namaz or any religious activity on the road is not right,” he added.

