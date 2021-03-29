Video of Midnight Brawl Between Two Groups at Delhi’s Aerocity Goes Viral, Two Arrested

A video of the brawl between two groups on Friday night at the Delhi’s Aerocity near Indira Gandhi International Airport has gone viral on social media.

A passerby called the Police control room about a quarrel between two groups at World Mark-1, Aerocity, around 2.30am on Friday. Police said that the caller told them that the men involved in the incident were drunk and abusing each other, a report in Hindustan Times said.

In the video, the two groups are seen showering abuses and punches on each other. Police said the brawl took place after a car of one group brushed the vehicle of another group. Delhi Police confirmed that the viral footage is of the brawl that took place on Friday at Aerocity near the Delhi airport.

“Two groups got into a verbal duel after a minor touch in the car. Situation had escalated so much that hotel guards and bouncers were forced to come to the rescue, as the two groups began to collide with one another. People belonging to both groups are being identified, legal action is being taken,” DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said.

While the groups had left by the time a police team reached the spot, an investigation revealed that Taranjit Singh, 31, a resident of Janakpuri, and Naveen Kumar, 29, from Chhawla village, had visited a restaurant in Aerocity.

Police added that the two men left the restaurant after dinner when Kumar’s vehicle accidentally hit Singh’s in the parking lot.

“This sparked an argument between them, during which Singh threw water on Kumar. Both of them exchanged abuses and started fighting. Locals and the mall staff intervened. A passerby then informed the police control room informed about the matter,” a senior police officer reportedly said.

“They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 160 (for committing affray), 270 (for their act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (for disobeying public order). They have both been arrested,” Rajeev Ranjan added.