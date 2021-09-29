Video of Minor Kept in 'Chains' in Aligarh Madrasa Goes Viral, Police Arrests Father and Owner

Aligarh police has arrested a madarsa owner and father of a minor boy after it was found that the minor was ‘chained’ at the institution. The father of the boy confessed that he had asked the boy to be kept in chains as he used to run from the madrasa and was later arrested.

According to a report in The Indian Express, police said the madarsa owner along with the father were produced before a local court on Tuesday which sent them to judicial custody. The matter came to light after a video clip on social media showing a boy chained to his feet went viral on the internet.

Police officials found out that the clip was from a madrasa located in the Sasanigate area of Aligarh. The police conducted raid in the institution after which the minor was found in chains inside the room and he was later rescued.

The madarsa owner informed that the boy had been staying at the institution for about two years. The boy had run from the madrasa twice in the last month, which prompted the father to get him tied to a chain.

The report quoted the madarsa owner telling the police that the boy’s father had tied him to a chain at the madarsa. The police had the child shifted to a government home on the direction of the Child Welfare Committee in Aligarh.

Both the madarsa owner and the boy’s father were taken into custody after being questioned. A case has been registered at the Sasanigate police station on the charge of illegal detention. Multiple sections of the Juvenile Justice Act have also been invoked against the accused.

Acting Minority Welfare Officer Smita Singh reportedly said that during inspection it was found that the madarsa was being run by a society and wasn’t registered to the portal of the state’s madarsa education board. A notice has been issued to the madarsa owner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here